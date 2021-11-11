Houston Texans News: November 11, 2021

Houston Texans News

Jeff Bezos wants to buy an NFL team; fans of every losing team get hopeful (Houston Chronicle)

Texans add DE Demone Harris to practice squad, cut OL Carson Green (Yahoo! Sports)

Brandin Cooks doesn’t believe practice is the Texans’ problem (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Vikings’ Cook on lawsuit: ‘Truth will come out’ (ESPN.com)

Ruggs’ attorneys want medical records sealed (ESPN.com)

Sources: OBJ considering Chiefs, Packers, Saints (ESPN.com)

Burns wishes DEs ‘happy hunting’ vs. Pats’ Jones (ESPN.com)

Cowboys’ Lamb confused by NFL’s ‘weird’ fines (ESPN.com)

Seahawks’ Wilson ‘looks pretty good’ at practice (ESPN.com)

Cards’ Murray feels ‘way better,’ eyes Sun. return (ESPN.com)

Ravens expect WR Watkins to play vs. Dolphins (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Here is why the Rockets’ 1-9 record is deceiving (The Dream Shake)

Addressing the pitching staff is a must this offseason (The Crawfish Boxes)

Three things we learned from the 2021 Astros (The Crawfish Boxes)