 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: November 16, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans Noncommittal On Laremy Tunsil Return (Sports Illustrated)

Culley Unveils Plan For Remainder of Houston Texans’ Season (Sports Illustrated)

Mason Rudolph could be Texans’ Week 10 MVP (Texans Wire)

Texans 2022 draft: What Lions and Steelers tying means for the order (Texans Wire)

NFL News

WFT’s Rivera confirms Young (leg) out for season (ESPN.com)

Carroll: Refs played ‘huge part’ in Seahawks’ loss (ESPN.com)

Bridgewater: Failed team with low effort on tackle (ESPN.com)

Jets’ Saleh ‘not surprised’ by Rex Ryan criticism (ESPN.com)

Giants’ Barkley practices for 1st time in month (ESPN.com)

Sources: Steelers’ Fitzpatrick positive for COVID (ESPN.com)

Packers to offer rare sale of ‘ownership’ shares (ESPN.com)

NFL Honors moves to Thurs. of Super Bowl week (ESPN.com)

NFL playoff picture tiers: Stacking all 32 teams’ chances — from the locks to the long shots (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Astros MiLB Position Review: First Base (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...