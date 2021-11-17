Houston Texans News: November 17, 2021

Houston Texans News
Texans focus on eliminating mistakes as they try to end skid (Houston Chronicle)
Texans GM: Vrabel’s Approach as Player Shapes Style as Coach (Sports Illustrated)
Texans Expect ‘Bounce-Back’ From Which Teammate? (Sports Illustrated)
Smith: NFL is a parity party, although Texans are parity poopers (Houston Chronicle)
Closing Bell: Ravens waive former Pro Bowl RB (ESPN.com)
Browns’ Landry says OBJ’s departure ‘stung’ (ESPN.com)
Steelers to plan on Rudolph, but ‘light on’ for Ben (ESPN.com)
Rams stumble again vs. 49ers: ‘A humbling night’ (ESPN.com)
WFT’s Rivera confirms Young (leg) out for season (ESPN.com)
Carroll: Refs played ‘huge part’ in Seahawks’ loss (ESPN.com)
Bridgewater: Failed team with low effort on tackle (ESPN.com)
Jets’ Saleh ‘not surprised’ by Rex Ryan criticism (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
This is always how the rebuilding Rockets were going to look (The Dream Shake)
Rockets assign Usman Garuba to Rio Grande Valley (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...