Houston Texans News: November 18, 2021

Houston Texans News

Texans Try To Salvage 2021 Season in Second Half (Houston Press)

Former Texans coach Gary Kubiak shares insight into building culture on a football team (Texans Wire)

Texans’ Lonnie Johnson officially returns to cornerback (Texans Wire)

New COVID Rules; Texans Sign Texas A&M O-Lineman Carson Green: NFL Tracker (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Ruggs ordered to appear in court for missed test (ESPN.com)

Bolts’ Staley: Bosa on COVID list as close contact (ESPN.com)

Rodgers (toe) sits out practice, plans to play Sun. (ESPN.com)

Niners hopeful Mitchell (broken finger) plays Sun. (ESPN.com)

Buccaneers place CB Sherman on injured reserve (ESPN.com)

Kamara returns to practice after missing game (ESPN.com)

NFL COVID-19 protocols to intensify for holiday (ESPN.com)

Jets starting Flacco over White; Wilson not ready (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

This is always how the rebuilding Rockets were going to look (The Dream Shake)

Justin Verlander is staying in Houston (The Crawfish Boxes)