Houston Texans News: November 19, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, November 19, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Draft Wire three-round mock has Texans addressing pass rush and quarterback (Texans Wire)

Texans QB Jeff Driskel Moving to TE Ahead of Game vs. Titans (Bleacher Report)

Texans announce new position for former Florida QB Jeff Driskel (Saturday Down South)

NFL News

Report: AB acquired fake COVID-19 vaccine card (ESPN.com)

NFL on taunting: ‘Turn away,’ don’t risk penalty (ESPN.com)

Seahawks’ Metcalf: ‘Got to grow up,’ be a leader (ESPN.com)

Ravens’ Jackson sidelined by non-COVID illness (ESPN.com)

Titans’ Brown discusses depression: ‘Still here’ (ESPN.com)

Saints uncertain of Kamara’s status vs. Eagles (ESPN.com)

Jones’ death sentence commuted to life in prison (ESPN.com)

Rudolph preps to start even though he may not (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston’s backcourt tandem is still a work in progress (The Dream Shake)

SB Nation Reacts: An old Rockets foe sits atop the NBA so far in 2021 (The Dream Shake)

Astros Bet on Past Performance and Assume Risk with Justin Verlander’s Return (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

