Houston Texans News: November 22, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, November 22, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Tennessee is the latest stunning upset victim, falling to Texans 22-13 (Yahoo! Sports)

John McClain’s Texans vs. Titans report card (Houston Chronicle)

Texans at Titans: Houston upsets AFC South leader with 5 takeaways and 2 Tyrod Taylor touchdowns (ABC13)

Texans shock AFC-leading Titans for second win of season (Houston Chronicle)

Texans don’t give anyone a game ball despite nabbing rare win (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Taylor-made win: Colts RB with 5 TDs vs. Bills (ESPN.com)

Huntley-led Ravens don’t ‘flinch’ with Jackson out (ESPN.com)

Fields leaves Bears’ loss with injury to his ribs (ESPN.com)

Rodgers: Toe ‘very, very painful’ in Packers’ loss (ESPN.com)

Jefferson channels Moss in 169-yard, 2-TD effort (ESPN.com)

Lamb (concussion) status iffy for WR-thin Dallas (ESPN.com)

AB still not ready to return to Buccaneers for MNF (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: Why Theis over Sengun down the stretch? (The Dream Shake)

Buy Rockets City Edition gear though TDS (The Dream Shake)

