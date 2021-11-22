Houston Texans News: November 22, 2021

Houston Texans News
Tennessee is the latest stunning upset victim, falling to Texans 22-13 (Yahoo! Sports)
John McClain’s Texans vs. Titans report card (Houston Chronicle)
Texans at Titans: Houston upsets AFC South leader with 5 takeaways and 2 Tyrod Taylor touchdowns (ABC13)
Texans shock AFC-leading Titans for second win of season (Houston Chronicle)
Texans don’t give anyone a game ball despite nabbing rare win (Houston Chronicle)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Dream Take Podcast: Why Theis over Sengun down the stretch? (The Dream Shake)
Buy Rockets City Edition gear though TDS (The Dream Shake)
