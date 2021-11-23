 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: November 23, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson? (Sports Illustrated)

Coach David Culley Leads Texans in Military Veterans Visit (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Sources: Saints, Hill agree; deal could net $95M (ESPN.com)

Baker on Browns fans booing: ‘Don’t really care’ (ESPN.com)

Judge allows Ruggs to remain on house arrest (ESPN.com)

Surgery could end season for Seahawks’ Brown (ESPN.com)

Sources: Saints TE Trautman to miss 4-6 weeks (ESPN.com)

Ankle injury to sideline Jets rookie RB Carter (ESPN.com)

Jackson feels ‘good’; Ravens hope QB practices (ESPN.com)

Packers lose starting OL Jenkins (ACL) for season (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston Gamblers part of new United States Football League (Houston Chronicle)

Boston Batters Rockets 108-90 (The Dream Shake)

Usman Garuba’s time with the Vipers will benefit him and the Rockets (The Dream Shake)

Starting Nine: How Do You Sign a Player Like Correa? (The Crawfish Boxes)

Who’s Shipping Out? Which Players Under Control Might Be Trade Bait? (The Crawfish Boxes)

