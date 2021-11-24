Houston Texans News: November 24, 2021

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans waive veteran RB Phillip Lindsay (ESPN.com)
Houston Texans focus on building on win after snapping NFL’s longest losing streak (ESPN.com)
Texans to cut Phillip Lindsay (Texans Wire)
Texans cutting former Pro Bowl RB Phillip Lindsay (NFL.com)
Titans waive RB Peterson after three-game stint (ESPN.com)
Sources: Jets’ Wilson back; 2 QBs to COVID list (ESPN.com)
Giants’ Judge: ‘Not a snap decision’ to fire Garrett (ESPN.com)
Bears’ Nagy: Report of imminent firing not true (ESPN.com)
Lions’ Goff ‘trending’ toward Thanksgiving return (ESPN.com)
Lattimore pleads down; felony gun charge tossed (ESPN.com)
NFL makes schedule changes in Weeks 13, 15 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Dream Take Podcast: Is Armoni Brooks here for the long run? (The Dream Shake)
In the Arizona Fall League, Pedro León gave us a glimpse of what he can do when healthy (The Crawfish Boxes)
Astros MiLB Position Review: Second Base (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...