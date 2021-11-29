 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: November 29, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, November 29, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
New York Jets v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans bench safety Justin Reid for violating team rules (ESPN.com)

Jets’ Zach Wilson throws awful interception in win over Texans (FOX News)

Texans shut out in final 40 minutes, fall to lowly Jets (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Texans game: Texans fall to the New York Jets in 21-14 loss, losing the momentum of last week’s big win (ABC13)

NFL News

Panthers bench Cam in blowout loss to Dolphins (ESPN.com)

Fournette’s 4 TDs, halftime speech inspire Bucs (ESPN.com)

Vikings’ Cook (shoulder) carted off, to have MRI (ESPN.com)

Ramsey: Rams ‘way too good’ to be stuck in skid (ESPN.com)

Sirianni fails QB Hurts for 3 interceptions in loss (ESPN.com)

‘Embarrassing’: Sullen Steelers swept by Bengals (ESPN.com)

Zeke: Cowboys haven’t asked me to sit vs. Saints (ESPN.com)

Bridgewater shows ‘toughness’ in Broncos win (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

John Wall wants to return and start, while Rockets want him to come off bench (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...