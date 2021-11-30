 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: November 30, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
New York Jets v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Ryan Clark explains why Texans suspended Justin Reid for a game (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Texans’ Justin Reid benched for “disciplinary reasons” (Click2Houston)

David Culley says Justin Reid’s benching was about more than ‘just a disagreement’ (Houston Chronicle)

Will OL Shuffle Fix Texans’ Futile Running Game? (Sports Illustrated)

Solomon: Texans don’t need excuses. They are just bad. (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Cowboys frustrated by amount of flags in OT loss (ESPN.com)

Nagy: ‘Can’t tell you how much this win means’ (ESPN.com)

Carr channels Gruden advice in Raiders’ OT win (ESPN.com)

CB Joseph, S Teamer tossed after sideline scuffle (ESPN.com)

Star TE Waller (knee) ruled out in Raiders’ win (ESPN.com)

Bills CB White exits after suffering knee injury (ESPN.com)

Lions RB Swift exits loss with sprained shoulder (ESPN.com)

Vikings DE Griffen leaves home; getting care (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Report: Rockets to “entertain” offers on Christian Wood (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...