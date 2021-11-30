Houston Texans News: November 30, 2021

Houston Texans News
Ryan Clark explains why Texans suspended Justin Reid for a game (Houston Chronicle)
Houston Texans’ Justin Reid benched for “disciplinary reasons” (Click2Houston)
David Culley says Justin Reid’s benching was about more than ‘just a disagreement’ (Houston Chronicle)
Will OL Shuffle Fix Texans’ Futile Running Game? (Sports Illustrated)
Solomon: Texans don’t need excuses. They are just bad. (Houston Chronicle)
Cowboys frustrated by amount of flags in OT loss (ESPN.com)
Nagy: ‘Can’t tell you how much this win means’ (ESPN.com)
Carr channels Gruden advice in Raiders’ OT win (ESPN.com)
CB Joseph, S Teamer tossed after sideline scuffle (ESPN.com)
Star TE Waller (knee) ruled out in Raiders’ win (ESPN.com)
Bills CB White exits after suffering knee injury (ESPN.com)
Lions RB Swift exits loss with sprained shoulder (ESPN.com)
Vikings DE Griffen leaves home; getting care (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Report: Rockets to “entertain” offers on Christian Wood (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...