Houston Texans News: December 1, 2021

Houston Texans News
What could the Texans playing rookie QB Davis Mills at this point possibly hurt? (Texans Wire)
McClain: Nick Caserio’s first draft class shows potential for Texans (Houston Chronicle)
Texans offensive lineman Tytus Howard excelled at left tackle against the Jets (Texans Wire)
Which Texans’ Secret Weapon Fueled Decent Draft Class? (Sports Illustrated)
Sources: Giants’ Jones has neck strain, status iffy (ESPN.com)
Source: Meyer not leaving NFL for any college job (ESPN.com)
Tomlin promises changes for stumbling Steelers (ESPN.com)
Bills remove Lotulelei, Brown from COVID-19 list (ESPN.com)
Washington places K Slye on IR, signs K Johnson (ESPN.com)
Cowboys’ Hill suspended two games for punch (ESPN.com)
49ers say WR Samuel, LB Warner out 1-2 weeks (ESPN.com)
Source: Surgery not likely for Rodgers during bye (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Marcus Freeman, strong candidate for Notre Dame job, has Houston Texans ties (Houston Chronicle)
The Dream Take Podcast: How Good Are The Vibes? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...