Houston Texans News: December 14, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: New York Jets at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans fall again, but K Fairbairn and QB Mills set team records (KHOU)

Breaking down Lions, Texans, Jags’ race to bottom for NFL’s No. 1 draft pick (Houston Chronicle)

Seattle Seahawks defeat Texans 33-13, keeping slim playoff hopes alive for now (KOMO News)

So Aaron Rodgers has a long-lost twin and Bill Burr plays for the Texans, glad I know this now (Deadspin)

NFL News

Sources: NFL has 37 positive COVID tests Mon. (ESPN.com)

Jags’ Khan: Won’t make hasty decision on Meyer (ESPN.com)

Sources: Las Vegas set to host Super Bowl LVIII (ESPN.com)

Cowboys LT Smith out vs. Giants with ankle injury (ESPN.com)

Ravens planning on Lamar at QB against Pack (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Allen (foot) ‘has a chance’ to start Sunday (ESPN.com)

Arians undecided on AB’s Bucs future after ban (ESPN.com)

Ex-NFL WR gets 3 years in prison for COVID plot (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: How good was D.J. Augustin? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

