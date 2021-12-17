 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: December 17, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, December 17, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Search warrants for Deshaun Watson’s IG, CashApp accounts give more sordid details of alleged interactions between accusers, Texans QB (Click2Houston)

5 players the Texans could draft with their first pick (Houston Chronicle)

Texans, Jaguars try to end skids in meeting without Meyer (Yahoo Sport UK)

NFL News

Lawrence: Coaching change gives Jags ‘clarity’ (ESPN.com)

New NFL COVID rules allow faster player return (ESPN.com)

Sources: Keenum tests positive; Mayfield rips NFL (ESPN.com)

Miller hits COVID list as Rams total now up to 25 (ESPN.com)

Late NFL WR Jackson found to have Stage 2 CTE (ESPN.com)

Seahawks’ Lockett among pair on COVID-19 list (ESPN.com)

Sources: Star Lions TE Hockenson out for season (ESPN.com)

Bears add 3 coordinators, 6 players to protocols (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: Despite loss, Sengun makes strides (The Dream Shake)

Rotation Ought Not Be An Issue For The Astros (The Crawfish Boxes)

