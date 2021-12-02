 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: December 2, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, December 2, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
New York Jets v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans say Reid to play after Week 12 benching (ESPN.com)

Texans cancel practice with players not feeling well (ABC News)

Texans cancel practice with players not feeling well (FOX News)

Texans cancel practice, send players home for non-COVID illness precaution (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Hill to start at QB for Saints vs. Dallas, per source (ESPN.com)

Source: Bucs’ AB to miss at least 2 more weeks (ESPN.com)

Banged-up Seahawks take chance on Peterson (ESPN.com)

Giants’ Jones ‘preparing to play’ against Dolphins (ESPN.com)

Source: Cooper expected to play for DAL vs. NO (ESPN.com)

Browns GM expecting ‘best football’ from Mayfield (ESPN.com)

Walker: ‘Sigh of relief’ for verdict in Arbery trial (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The John Wall saga is far from over (The Dream Shake)

Jalen Green: Bold entrepreneur from the beginning (The Dream Shake)

As lockout looms large, it appears the Astros may have already made their biggest offseason moves (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...