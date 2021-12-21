Houston Texans News: December 21, 2021

Houston Texans News
Sad Jaguars fan wears toilet seat over head during Texans’ win (Houston Chronicle)
Three more Texans defensive starters added to COVID-19 list (Houston Chronicle)
Texans Move Jacob Martin, Maliek Collins, More to COVID List: NFL Tracker (Sports Illustrated)
Lowly Giants shut down QB Jones (neck) for year (ESPN.com)
Bucs WR Godwin out for season with torn ACL (ESPN.com)
Arians on bringing back AB: ‘History has changed’ (ESPN.com)
Taylor, Brady revealed among 1st Pro Bowl picks (ESPN.com)
Chiefs place Pro Bowl TE Kelce on COVID list (ESPN.com)
QB Hurts on track to start for Eagles against WFT (ESPN.com)
Chargers’ Bosa on COVID list, ruled out for Sun. (ESPN.com)
Goff put on COVID list day after Lions’ upset win (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
VOTE: NBA and COVID-19 (The Dream Shake)
Should the Astros worry about the Rangers? (The Crawfish Boxes)
Rebound Candidate: Alex Bregman (The Crawfish Boxes)
