Houston Texans News: December 23, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, December 23, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans add WR Brandin Cooks, 2 others to reserve/COVID-19 list; now 18 total (ESPN.com)

Texans’ Deshaun Watson trade market could grow in 2022 (Houston Chronicle)

How Texans latest verbal misstep could be their most devastating (SportsMap)

NFL News

Autopsy: WR Jackson died of chronic alcohol use (ESPN.com)

Bell mulled retiring to be boxer before Bucs called (ESPN.com)

Burrow: Lack of nightlife keeping Bengals healthy (ESPN.com)

Titans rule Lewan, Saffold out Thursday vs. 49ers (ESPN.com)

NFLPA prez: NFL nearly canceled three games (ESPN.com)

Source: Raiders’ Abram has season-ending injury (ESPN.com)

Cowboys’ families to stay home amid virus surge (ESPN.com)

Panthers to start Cam vs. Bucs; Darnold to play (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

SB Nation Reacts: The NBA’s COVID-19 response (The Dream Shake)

A retrospective look at Zack Greinke’s tenure in Houston (The Crawfish Boxes)

Who’s Shipping Out? Which Players Under Control Might Be Trade Bait? (The Crawfish Boxes)

