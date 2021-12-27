 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: December 27, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, December 27, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

What the Texans’ upset of Chargers means for Davis Mills’ future as starting QB (The Athletic)

Texans, who were two touchdown underdogs, stun the Chargers (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Texans run wild on Los Angeles Chargers for stunning win (USA Today)

NFL News

WFT DT Allen swings at teammate on sideline (ESPN.com)

Burrow breaks Cincy mark with 525 passing yards (ESPN.com)

Raiders’ win gives Dallas 1st division title since ‘18 (ESPN.com)

Mahomes, Chiefs cruise, clinch AFC West crown (ESPN.com)

Cam calls Rhule a ‘great coach’ after fan chants (ESPN.com)

Depleted Bucs win division for 1st time since ‘07 (ESPN.com)

Vikes’ Jefferson breaks OBJ receiving yards mark (ESPN.com)

McVay’s Rams secure postseason berth yet again (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Eric Gordon is one of the most important Rockets players of the last 20 years (The Dream Shake)

D.J. Augustin, Garrison Mathews enter health & safety protocols (The Dream Shake)

