 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: December 28, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Davis Mills’ progress will allow Texans to focus on other needs in draft (Houston Chronicle)

2022 NFL draft: Davis Mills’ emergence means Texans don’t have to reach at QB (Yahoo! Sports)

Did Texans’ Nick Caserio go 5-for-5 in last year’s draft? Looks like it. (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Source: Garoppolo has thumb UCL tear, fracture (ESPN.com)

Carroll says Seahawks need to retool, not rebuild (ESPN.com)

Rams’ Henderson off to IR; Akers may play Sun. (ESPN.com)

Nagy assumes he’ll coach Bears’ final 2 games (ESPN.com)

Fangio says he deserves another year in Denver (ESPN.com)

Source: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire week-to-week (ESPN.com)

Eagles RB Sanders has broken hand, out Sunday (ESPN.com)

Arians: Bucs LB Barrett has sprained ACL, MCL (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: How will Rockets bounce back with Jalen Green & Kevin Porter Jr.’s returns vs. Lakers? (The Dream Shake)

Hornets Sting Rockets 123-99 (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...