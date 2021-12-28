Houston Texans News: December 28, 2021

Houston Texans News
Davis Mills’ progress will allow Texans to focus on other needs in draft (Houston Chronicle)
2022 NFL draft: Davis Mills’ emergence means Texans don’t have to reach at QB (Yahoo! Sports)
Did Texans’ Nick Caserio go 5-for-5 in last year’s draft? Looks like it. (Houston Chronicle)
Source: Garoppolo has thumb UCL tear, fracture (ESPN.com)
Carroll says Seahawks need to retool, not rebuild (ESPN.com)
Rams’ Henderson off to IR; Akers may play Sun. (ESPN.com)
Nagy assumes he’ll coach Bears’ final 2 games (ESPN.com)
Fangio says he deserves another year in Denver (ESPN.com)
Source: Chiefs’ Edwards-Helaire week-to-week (ESPN.com)
Eagles RB Sanders has broken hand, out Sunday (ESPN.com)
Arians: Bucs LB Barrett has sprained ACL, MCL (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Dream Take Podcast: How will Rockets bounce back with Jalen Green & Kevin Porter Jr.’s returns vs. Lakers? (The Dream Shake)
Hornets Sting Rockets 123-99 (The Dream Shake)
