 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: December 30, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, December 30, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won’t need surgery, could start vs. Texans (NFL.com)

Pep Hamilton’s QB track record speaks for itself. Will NFL teams looking for a head coach listen? (Yahoo! Sports)

With Davis Mills Cruising, Texans Should Not Look for a QB in 2022 NFL Draft (Bleacher Report)

Garoppolo: ‘Definitely’ have a chance to play Sun. (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Rodgers won’t drag out decision on future plans (ESPN.com)

Barkley not thinking about ACL in Chicago return (ESPN.com)

Lamar returns to practice with pronounced limp (ESPN.com)

Wagner admits future with Seahawks uncertain (ESPN.com)

Colts called Rivers; Ehlinger will go if Wentz can’t (ESPN.com)

Panthers opt to start Darnold over Cam vs. Saints (ESPN.com)

Vikes’ Thielen placed on IR; Cook off COVID list (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets use hardship exception to sign DeJon Jarreau (The Dream Shake)

The Dream Take Podcast: How good did Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green look vs. Lakers? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...