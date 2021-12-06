Houston Texans News: December 6, 2021

Houston Texans News
Texans LB Zach Cunningham out against the Colts for disciplinary reasons (Texans Wire)
Houston Texans LB Zach Cunningham inactive as discipline for being late to COVID-19 test (ESPN.com)
Texans bench Zach Cunningham for disciplinary reasons (Houston Chronicle)
Fed-up Texans fan wears ‘Sell the team’ paper bag at game (Houston Chronicle)
Texans bench Tyrod Taylor for Davis Mills during Houston’s Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts (CBS Sports)
Texans coach says Taylor as QB to be evaluated (ESPN.com)
Lions get first win with walk-off TD to beat Vikings (ESPN.com)
Minshew lifts Eagles, who say Hurts still starter (ESPN.com)
Raiders RB Drake carted off after injury vs. WFT (ESPN.com)
Panthers fire OC Brady with team sitting at 5-7 (ESPN.com)
Giants QB Glennon concussed in loss to Dolphins (ESPN.com)
QB Burrow plans to play through pinkie injury (ESPN.com)
Niners RB Cannon taken off after scary collision (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
A quick look at several possible trades for John Wall (The Dream Shake)
