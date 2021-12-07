Houston Texans News: December 7, 2021

Houston Texans News

Texans fan yelling at Cal McNair in viral video explains what happened (Houston Chronicle)

Texans’ Culley mulling QB change after another lopsided loss (Houston Chronicle)

Smith: Congrats, Cal McNair. Your Texans have reached a new low. (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Ravens lose star CB Humphrey for rest of season (ESPN.com)

Chargers place leading WR Allen on COVID list (ESPN.com)

Sources: Thibodeaux to skip Ducks’ bowl, declare (ESPN.com)

Panthers’ Rhule: Hiring Brady wasn’t a mistake (ESPN.com)

Sources: Giants QB Jones unlikely to play Sun. (ESPN.com)

Saints’ Harris suspended; Jordan on COVID list (ESPN.com)

Packers place quarterback Love on COVID-19 list (ESPN.com)

WFT’s Thomas avoids ACL tear; year still in flux (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The praise for Stephen Silas should be just as loud as the criticism (The Dream Shake)

Steve Francis reminisces about leading Rockets through an era of transition (The Dream Shake)

The Dream Take Podcast: What if James Harden was on this year’s team? (The Dream Shake)