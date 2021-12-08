 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: December 8, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions draft Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1, QB Kenny Pickett lands with the Houston Texans at No. 3 (Pro Football Focus)

Texans projected to have 15th-highest 2022 salary cap space (Texans Wire)

Why the Houston Texans might look to future and go with rookie QB Davis Mills to finish season (ESPN.com)

Houston Texans Must Do Some Self Examination In Final Five Games (Houston Press)

Latest Texans press conference adds baffling new layer to flaming dumpster fire (SportsMap)

NFL News

Browns place tight end Njoku on COVID-19 list (ESPN.com)

WFT’s Fitzpatrick to have season-ending surgery (ESPN.com)

Patriots throw just 3 passes, run away from Bills (ESPN.com)

Ravens lose star CB Humphrey for rest of season (ESPN.com)

Big Ben, Steelers focus on recovery in short week (ESPN.com)

Chargers place leading WR Allen on COVID list (ESPN.com)

Thibodeaux to skip Ducks’ bowl, declare for draft (ESPN.com)

Panthers’ Rhule: Hiring Brady wasn’t a mistake (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The praise for Stephen Silas should be just as loud as the criticism (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...