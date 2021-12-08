Houston Texans News: December 8, 2021

Houston Texans News
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Detroit Lions draft Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1, QB Kenny Pickett lands with the Houston Texans at No. 3 (Pro Football Focus)
Texans projected to have 15th-highest 2022 salary cap space (Texans Wire)
Why the Houston Texans might look to future and go with rookie QB Davis Mills to finish season (ESPN.com)
Houston Texans Must Do Some Self Examination In Final Five Games (Houston Press)
Latest Texans press conference adds baffling new layer to flaming dumpster fire (SportsMap)
Browns place tight end Njoku on COVID-19 list (ESPN.com)
WFT’s Fitzpatrick to have season-ending surgery (ESPN.com)
Patriots throw just 3 passes, run away from Bills (ESPN.com)
Ravens lose star CB Humphrey for rest of season (ESPN.com)
Big Ben, Steelers focus on recovery in short week (ESPN.com)
Chargers place leading WR Allen on COVID list (ESPN.com)
Thibodeaux to skip Ducks’ bowl, declare for draft (ESPN.com)
Panthers’ Rhule: Hiring Brady wasn’t a mistake (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The praise for Stephen Silas should be just as loud as the criticism (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...