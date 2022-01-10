 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: January 10, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, January 10, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans coach David Culley expects to return for 2nd season despite speculation about job status (ESPN.com)

Texans will evaluate head coach David Culley’s future as Deshaun Watson trade looms (NFL.com)

Deshaun Watson, Texans getting clarity on legal issues soon, according to report (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

49ers pull off OT stunner vs. Rams, grab wild card (ESPN.com)

Patriots QB Jones ‘wasn’t good enough’ in defeat (ESPN.com)

Watt ties NFL sack mark as Steelers stay alive (ESPN.com)

Dolphins’ Waddle sets rookie mark for receptions (ESPN.com)

Colts in ‘shock’ after season ends in loss to Jags (ESPN.com)

Bills take division, enter playoffs as No. 3 seed (ESPN.com)

Zimmer sidesteps questions on future with Vikes (ESPN.com)

Jaguars clinch No. 1 pick despite upset over Colts (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: What’s going on with the defense? (The Dream Shake)

Timberwolves Bite Rockets 141-123 (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

