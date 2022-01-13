 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: January 13, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, January 13, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

John McClain’s Texans report card: Full season evaluation (Houston Chronicle)

Would Patriots’ McDaniels Say ‘No’ To Texans Offer? (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans Giving Major Signals They Plan to Fire David Culley (Houston Press)

Here’s the definitive list of changes Texans fans want to see this offseason (SportsMap)

NFL News

Irsay on Colts’ collapse: ‘Buck stops with me’ (ESPN.com)

Safety Weddle unretires, joins Rams for playoffs (ESPN.com)

TE Waller: Sobriety battle made being out harder (ESPN.com)

Giants’ 4-13 finish Mara’s most embarrassing run (ESPN.com)

Kingsbury expects career-best game from Murray (ESPN.com)

Big Ben: Long odds vs. K.C. so let’s ‘have fun’ (ESPN.com)

Rodgers says toe should be 100% by next week (ESPN.com)

Suh can make extra $1M after Bucs rework deal (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Best and worst Rockets five-man lineups (The Dream Shake)

Jason Castro deserves a bigger role in 2022 (The Crawfish Boxes)

How much longer can the Astros prolong their contention window? (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...