Houston Texans News: January 14, 2021

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, January 14, 2021.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after 1 season (Yahoo! Sports)

Houston Texans fire coach David Culley after just one season (ESPN.com)

David Culley Fired as Texans Head Coach After 1 SeasonDavid Culley’s tenure as head coach of the Houston Texans has ended after just one season. The Texans. (Bleacher Report)

Texans coaching search: Brian Flores among top candidates for Houston to replace David Culley (CBS Sports)

NFL News

49ers expect star LT Williams back vs. Cowboys (ESPN.com)

Colts GM won’t fully commit to Wentz for 2022 (ESPN.com)

Source: WR Cooper broke protocols at NBA game (ESPN.com)

JuJu looks ‘ready’ for possible return from IR (ESPN.com)

NFL, organizers say Super Bowl staying at SoFi (ESPN.com)

Attorney to appeal Vegas ruling in Ruggs case (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

One year later, Rockets still haven’t fully benefitted from the James Harden trade (The Dream Shake)

SB Nation Reacts: Potential first-time All-Stars (The Dream Shake)

