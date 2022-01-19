Houston Texans News: January 19, 2021

Houston Texans News
Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson is ‘more than likely’ done in Houston for good (Yahoo! Sports)
Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson ‘more than likely’ won’t play for Houston again (NFL.com)
Texans’ GM Nick Caserio Reveals Stance on Deshaun Watson: ‘Open-minded’ (Sports Illustrated)
Nick Caserio explains Jack Easterby’s role with Texans (Houston Chronicle)
Shake-up in Seattle: Seahawks fire DC Norton (ESPN.com)
Tomlin: ‘All options’ on table for next Steelers QB (ESPN.com)
Bold Burrow, Bengals move on from ‘a great win’ (ESPN.com)
Browns DT arrested, allegedly assaulted officer (ESPN.com)
Baker out of hospital, ‘doing good’ after collision (ESPN.com)
Jaguars’ McCray arrested after high-speed pursuit (ESPN.com)
Rams roll as Stafford nabs elusive 1st playoff win (ESPN.com)
GM Mayock fired by Raiders after three seasons (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Rick Barry talks his last years in NBA and the current state of basketball (The Dream Shake)
