Houston Texans News: January 20, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, January 20, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Player Headshots 2022 Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

49ers DL Charles Omenihu Compares Playing for Texans to ‘Circus Show’ (Sports Illustrated)

49ers’ Charles Omenihu rips ‘circus show’ Texans after midseason trade (NBC Sports)

Ex-Texans DE Charles Omenihu on move to 49ers: ‘It’s not a circus show here’ (Houston Chronicle)

Smith: Fixing the Texans starts on offense (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Stafford: Toe won’t be prohibitive against Bucs (ESPN.com)

NFL fines Bucs’ Arians $50K for striking player (ESPN.com)

Titans’ Henry passes test with contact practice (ESPN.com)

Mayfield has surgery, eyes return to ‘true self’ (ESPN.com)

McCarthy at ease on status: ‘I know how to win’ (ESPN.com)

Rudolph, Haskins relish chance to replace Big Ben (ESPN.com)

GM: Eagles expect Hurts to be QB starter in ‘22 (ESPN.com)

Bengals OC: Focus 100% on game, not interview (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Is Jalen Green getting the basketball enough? (The Dream Shake)

Rockets don’t want your scraps for Eric Gordon (The Dream Shake)

