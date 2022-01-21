Houston Texans News: January 21, 2022

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans fire head coach David Culley after 1 season (Yahoo! Sports)
Houston Texans fire coach David Culley after just one season (ESPN.com)
David Culley Fired as Texans Head Coach After 1 SeasonDavid Culley’s tenure as head coach of the Houston Texans has ended after just one season. The Texans. (Bleacher Report)
Texans coaching search: Brian Flores among top candidates for Houston to replace David Culley (CBS Sports)
Source: Dak’s comments about officials yield fine (ESPN.com)
Cobb off IR, set to rejoin Packers for Niners tilt (ESPN.com)
AB says ‘nothing wrong with my mental health’ (ESPN.com)
Garoppolo, Warner good to go; Bosa on track (ESPN.com)
Bengals sack leader Hendrickson cleared to play (ESPN.com)
Chiefs’ Gay arrested, pleads not guilty to charge (ESPN.com)
Bears’ Graham among Salute to Service finalists (ESPN.com)
Woman accused of defrauding ex-player fund (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Vipers players every Rockets fan should be paying attention to (The Dream Shake)
Rockets 116, Jazz 111: Houston stuns Utah on road (The Dream Shake)
