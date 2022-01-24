 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: January 24, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, January 21, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Coach Josh McDaniels: Stiffing Texans to Be Raiders’ Hire? (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans: Brian Flores, Joe Lombardi and Jonathan Gannon among top candidates for head coach position (ABC13)

Is Titans coach Mike Vrabel the 2020s version of the Texans’ Bill O’Brien? (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans hope someone else will interview Josh McCown (Pro Football Talk)

NFL News

Rams outlast Bucs, Brady, seal title-game berth (ESPN.com)

‘Gritty’ 49ers rally past Pack, into NFC title game (ESPN.com)

Rodgers faces ‘tough decision,’ nixes rebuild talk (ESPN.com)

‘It is us’: Bengals decry underdog label after win (ESPN.com)

NFL shakes Chiefs’ Hill with fine for pompom fun (ESPN.com)

Butler retiring after 7 seasons as Steelers’ DC (ESPN.com)

Source: Ravens fire Martindale in surprise move (ESPN.com)

Source: Panthers to hire McAdoo to run offense (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Would Jaden Ivey be a good fit for Rockets? (The Dream Shake)

SB Nation Reacts: Rockets player most likely to be traded (The Dream Shake)

