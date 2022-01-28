 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: January 28, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, January 28, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers

Houston Texans News

Ed Reed: Texans ‘had some horrible people in that organization’ (Houston Chronicle)

Texans Officially Interview Rams Coach Kevin O’Connell (Sports Illustrated)

Texans interviewed Rams’ Kevin O’Connell (Texans Wire)

Smith: One year later, Texans’ hiring of David Culley looks stranger than ever (Houston Chronicle)

Why Would Patriots Coach Josh McDaniels Pick Raiders Over Texans? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Source: Cowboys’ McCarthy told he will return (ESPN.com)

Bears turn to Colts’ Eberflus as new head coach (ESPN.com)

Hackett agrees to become Broncos’ head coach (ESPN.com)

‘Grateful’ Roethlisberger retires after 18 seasons (ESPN.com)

Sources: Cowboys DC Quinn staying in Dallas (ESPN.com)

Vikes GM Adofo-Mensah jumps into finding coach (ESPN.com)

Fisher, Fedora fill final two USFL coach openings (ESPN.com)

Ex-WFT staffers to meet with House committee (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Teams inquiring with Rockets about Christian Wood and Daniel Theis (The Dream Shake)

SB Nation Reacts: Who is leading the MVP race? (The Dream Shake)

