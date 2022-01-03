 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: January 3, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, January 3, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans Crumble Late in 23-7 Loss to 49ers: 10 Observations (Sports Illustrated)

Trey Lance has a promising outing, 49ers inch closer to playoff berth with win over Texans (Yahoo! Sports)

Lousy second half sinks Texans against 49ers (Houston Chronicle)

David Culley likely to return as Texans head coach, according to report (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Arians: AB ‘no longer a Buc’ after WR runs off (ESPN.com)

Bengals clinch AFC North, first berth since 2015 (ESPN.com)

Cowboys fear Gallup tore ACL in loss to Cardinals (ESPN.com)

Judge defends N.Y.: No ‘clown show organization’ (ESPN.com)

Railing collapses, fans fall as Hurts walks past (ESPN.com)

Saleh ‘sick’ as Jets botch 4th-down call in loss (ESPN.com)

Tannehill, Titans top Dolphins, clinch division title (ESPN.com)

Pitts 1st rookie TE to reach 1K yards in 60 years (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: What happened with Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood? (The Dream Shake)

