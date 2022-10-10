Houston Texans News: October 10, 2022

Houston Texans News
Jacksonville Jaguars offense stymied in 13-6 loss to Houston Texans (Florida Times-Union)
Texans vs. Jaguars - Box Score - October 9, 2022 (ESPN.com)
Rookie RB Dameon Piece Leads Texans To First Win of Year vs. Jaguars (Sports Illustrated)
WATCH: Texans Rookie Derek Stingley Jr. Records First Career Interception (Sports Illustrated)
Referee: DE’s throw of Brady led to late penalty (ESPN.com)
Jets relish Williams’ hit on ‘disrespectful’ WR Hill (ESPN.com)
Pickett: Lawson ‘went after my knee’ after throw (ESPN.com)
Bridgewater put in protocol in Fins’ lopsided loss (ESPN.com)
Rodgers not happy with talk in Pack locker room (ESPN.com)
Niners’ defense loses Bosa, Ward to injuries (ESPN.com)
Saints’ Olave exits vs. Seahawks with concussion (ESPN.com)
Jones, Giants upset Pack to match ‘21 win total (ESPN.com)
Ranking the early award front-runners (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Rockets 2022-2023 player previews: Eric Gordon (The Dream Shake)
With three starters out, several Rockets impressed the coaching staff (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...