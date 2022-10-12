 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: October 12, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Former Michigan WR a ‘big target,’ leads Houston Texans in yards early (Ann Arbor News)

Video: Lovie Smith gives first victory speech with Texans (Houston Chronicle)

Texans CB Desmond King brought ‘hard to beat’ play against the Jaguars (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans Rookies Review: Dameon Pierce & Co. Views of GM Nick Caserio (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Source: Fins optimistic WR Hill plays vs. Vikings (ESPN.com)

Raiders, McDaniels support Adams after incident (ESPN.com)

Rivera apologizes to Wentz for ‘QB’ comment (ESPN.com)

Rams’ Edwards on IR after concussion protocol (ESPN.com)

Sources: Giants punter not yet back from London (ESPN.com)

Favre denies wrongdoing in Miss. welfare probe (ESPN.com)

Brady, Clijsters latest to invest in pickleball team (ESPN.com)

Source: Mayfield expected to miss 2-6 weeks (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets 2022-2023 player previews: Tari Eason (The Dream Shake)

Rockets cut Moe Harkless, Theo Maledon, sign Darius Days (The Dream Shake)

2022 MLB Playoffs: Who’s Yor-Daddy! (The Crawfish Boxes)

