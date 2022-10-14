 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: October 14, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, October 14, 2022.

NFL: Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Mike McCarthy on signing of former Houston TE: “It’s part of the process” (Inside The Star)

Texans RB Dameon Pierce’s Philosophy? ‘Just Get Yards After Contact’ (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Sources: Snyder claims ‘dirt’ on owners, Goodell (ESPN.com)

Giants’ Gillan back with team after passport issue (ESPN.com)

Broncos QB Wilson: Shoulder ‘better every day’ (ESPN.com)

McVay says Rams haven’t made last offer to OBJ (ESPN.com)

Adams charged with assault for postgame shove (ESPN.com)

Bowles on facing Tomlin: ‘We don’t look at color’ (ESPN.com)

Thumb’s up: Injury doesn’t worry Rodgers, Pack (ESPN.com)

Tua throws but ruled out; QB Thompson to start (ESPN.com)

Week 6 buzz: Predicting upsets & more (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston up 2-0!!! Yordan Álvarez comes clutch AGAIN for Astros as they top Mariners 4-2 (The Crawfish Boxes)

Bryan Abreu Deserves Some Credit (The Crawfish Boxes)

Rockets 2022-2023 player previews: Alperen Sengun (The Dream Shake)

