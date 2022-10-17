 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: October 17, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, October 17, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

New Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson (Defector)

Houston Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre has his jersey retired at alma mater of Stafford High School (ABC 13)

NFL News

Panthers coach kicks WR Anderson out of game (ESPN.com)

Rodgers: Simplifying might fix Pack’s offense (ESPN.com)

Bucs’ Bowles: ‘Guys living off SB in fantasy land’ (ESPN.com)

Cards offense vexing Murray: ‘Tough out there’ (ESPN.com)

McDaniel to reeling Fins: QB exits can’t be excuse (ESPN.com)

Jets’ Gardner dons cheesehead; Lazard intercepts (ESPN.com)

Giants tie record with fourth win as underdog (ESPN.com)

Trubisky authors upset of Bucs after Pickett exits (ESPN.com)

15 NFL trade deadline proposals (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Speaking of depth, Luis García was the ultimate weapon for the Astros on Saturday (The Crawfish Boxes)

Oops! All Astros: Alex McKenna & Devin Conn (The Crawfish Boxes)

ALCS Bound: Pitching Staff + Peña Carry Astros (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

