BREAKING NEWS: Texans "Parting Ways" with Jack Easterby, per Adam Schefter.

Houston Texans News: October 18, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Texans fire controversial EVP of football operations Jack Easterby (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans dismiss Jack Easterby (Pro Football Talk)

Texans’ Teagan Quitoriano: Designated to return (CBS Sports)

Texans’ Cal McNair embraces chairman and CEO role firing Jack (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Cards trade for WR Anderson after Brown injury (ESPN.com)

Tua prepping to start for Dolphins vs. Steelers (ESPN.com)

New plaintiff suing Watson ordered to give name (ESPN.com)

Packers WR Cobb (ankle) out multiple weeks (ESPN.com)

QB Wentz has surgery on finger; no timeline given (ESPN.com)

RB Akers sidelined as Rams search for trade (ESPN.com)

Bowles denies Brady given preferential treatment (ESPN.com)

Jets coach on Moore’s tweet: ‘Mistakes happen’ (ESPN.com)

Judging biggest Week 6 overreactions (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Final Notes on the Astros 2022 ALDS Victory (The Crawfish Boxes)

LISTEN: Kevin Porter Jr. signs 4 year/$82 Million extension !!! (The Dream Shake)

Rockets extending Kevin Porter Jr. is good for both sides (The Dream Shake)

