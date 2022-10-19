 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: October 19, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Former Texans assistant demoted as Sam Houston OC (Houston Chronicle)

Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator at Sam Houston (Sports Illustrated)

Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Irsay believes ‘merit’ to remove Snyder as owner (ESPN.com)

Broncos’ Wilson day-to-day after hamstring MRI (ESPN.com)

Ravens add WR Jackson, hoping for deep threat (ESPN.com)

Bolts K Hopkins, hero of MNF win, out 2-4 weeks (ESPN.com)

Woman adds name to Watson suit after order (ESPN.com)

Saints WR Olave says he’ll be playing vs. Cards (ESPN.com)

Jones: Dak ‘determined’ to return against Lions (ESPN.com)

Prime Video to stream ‘23 Black Friday NFL game (ESPN.com)

Barnwell on four surprising 3-3 contenders (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose (The Crawfish Boxes)

Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks NBA opener: How to watch, stream and listen (The Dream Shake)

