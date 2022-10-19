Houston Texans News: October 19, 2022

Houston Texans News
Former Texans assistant demoted as Sam Houston OC (Houston Chronicle)
Former Texans Coach John Perry Demoted From Offensive Coordinator at Sam Houston (Sports Illustrated)
Goodell: Suspended QB Watson meeting settlement requirements (Houston Chronicle)
Irsay believes ‘merit’ to remove Snyder as owner (ESPN.com)
Broncos’ Wilson day-to-day after hamstring MRI (ESPN.com)
Ravens add WR Jackson, hoping for deep threat (ESPN.com)
Bolts K Hopkins, hero of MNF win, out 2-4 weeks (ESPN.com)
Woman adds name to Watson suit after order (ESPN.com)
Saints WR Olave says he’ll be playing vs. Cards (ESPN.com)
Jones: Dak ‘determined’ to return against Lions (ESPN.com)
Prime Video to stream ‘23 Black Friday NFL game (ESPN.com)
Barnwell on four surprising 3-3 contenders (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose (The Crawfish Boxes)
Houston Rockets vs Atlanta Hawks NBA opener: How to watch, stream and listen (The Dream Shake)
