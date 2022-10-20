 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: October 20, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, October 20, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Former Texans assistant demoted as Sam Houston OC (Houston Chronicle)

Texans’ Jonathan Greenard: Absent from injury report Wednesday (CBS Sports)

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Jordan Addison Enters the Top 10 (Pro Football Network)

NFL News

Tua says he lost consciousness after being hit (ESPN.com)

Bucs center: ‘Love’ that Brady chewed out O-line (ESPN.com)

Broncos’ Hackett, Gordon discuss RB’s carries (ESPN.com)

Pro, College Hall of Famer Trippi dies at age 100 (ESPN.com)

QB Heinicke ‘more confident’; Commanders agree (ESPN.com)

Cards’ Kingsbury: WR Brown out at least month (ESPN.com)

Panthers QB Darnold (ankle) returns to practice (ESPN.com)

Banged-up Saints likely to start Dalton at QB (ESPN.com)

Barnwell: Four NFC teams in big trouble (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Small Samples Can Run Amok In The Postseason (The Crawfish Boxes)

TDS Staff predictions for the Rockets in 2022-2023 (The Dream Shake)

Rockets Sustain Season Opening Loss To Hawks (Sports Ilustrated)

