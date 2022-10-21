Houston Texans News: October 21, 2022

Houston Texans News
Coach Lovie Smith Hints At Potential Debut For Texans Rookie LB Christian Harris (Sports Illustrated)
Texans Week 7 Injury Report (Raiders.com)
Texans vs. Raiders injury report: Jonathan Greenard limited with calf (Texans Wire)
Texans visit Raiders in matchup of 1-win teams (Yahoo! Sports)
Source: Frustrated Jets WR Moore asks for trade (ESPN.com)
Dak is back: Cowboys QB says he will start Sun. (ESPN.com)
Humphrey: Ravens are ‘pressing,’ need to ‘relax’ (ESPN.com)
Broncos QB Rypien gets reps with Wilson limited (ESPN.com)
Sources: Pats’ Jones expects to be ready for MNF (ESPN.com)
Brady apologizes for military analogy on podcast (ESPN.com)
Bengals TE Hurst eager to face old club Falcons (ESPN.com)
Sidelined WR Toney thinks he returned too soon (ESPN.com)
Predicting Week 7 upsets, weekly buzz (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
LISTEN: 2022-2023 Regular Season Game 1 - Rockets lose at Hawks (The Dream Shake)
Jose Altuve Is Due For Some Hits (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...