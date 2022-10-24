 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: October 24, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, October 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans vs. Raiders - Box Score - October 23, 2022 (ESPN.com)

Raiders vs. Texans odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2022 Week 7 NFL predictions (CBS Sports)

Josh Jacobs’ hat trick propels Raiders over Texans (FOX News)

Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Jets’ Hall hurts knee as initial diagnosis ‘not good’ (ESPN.com)

Brady: ‘No one feels good about where we’re at’ (ESPN.com)

McCaffrey debuts in 49ers loss after ‘weird week’ (ESPN.com)

Seahawks’ Metcalf carted off, set for MRI on knee (ESPN.com)

Rodgers ‘not worried,’ says 3-4 Pack can recover (ESPN.com)

Giants’ Jones snaps at WR, ‘disappointed’ in self (ESPN.com)

CB Jackson, WR Williams hurt in Chargers’ loss (ESPN.com)

Jacobs joins mentor Allen in Raiders record book (ESPN.com)

Barnwell picks the AFC’s No. 3 team (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

With a big postseason, Chas and Yuli are making up for their shaky regular season (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...