Houston Texans News: October 26, 2022

Houston Texans News
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks (NFL.com)
Texans vs. Raiders - Box Score - October 23, 2022 (ESPN.com)
AFC Notes: Matt Ryan, Colts, James Robinson, Jaguars, Texans, Titans (NFL Trade Rumors)
Former Houston sports stars JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt announce birth of 1st child (ABC 13)
Celts’ Brown, Rams’ Donald leaving Ye’s agency (ESPN.com)
Chiefs DE Clark suspended two games by NFL (ESPN.com)
NFL says refs weren’t seeking Evans’ autograph (ESPN.com)
Cowboys deal for DT Hankins to aid run defense (ESPN.com)
Titans release renderings of proposed stadium (ESPN.com)
Jets trade for Jaguars RB Robinson with Hall out (ESPN.com)
Belichick mum on starter after in-game QB switch (ESPN.com)
Colts bench Ryan, will start Ehlinger rest of way (ESPN.com)
Barnwell picks the AFC’s No. 3 team (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
A year after struggling in the postseason, Alex Bregman has returned to form (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...