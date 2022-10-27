Houston Texans News: October 27, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans prepared to expand LB Christian Harris’ role in defense (USA Today)
Source: Texans to Move Special-Teams Ace Tavierre Thomas from IR (Sports Illustrated)
Wilson ‘ready to roll,’ intends to play vs. Jaguars (ESPN.com)
Watson filings seek to undermine woman’s lawsuit (ESPN.com)
Celts’ Brown, Rams’ Donald leaving Ye’s agency (ESPN.com)
Chiefs DE Clark suspended two games by NFL (ESPN.com)
Source: OL Gates returns from horrific leg break (ESPN.com)
NFL says refs weren’t seeking Evans’ autograph (ESPN.com)
Cowboys deal for DT Hankins to aid run defense (ESPN.com)
Titans release renderings of proposed stadium (ESPN.com)
NFL trade deadline: 32 players to watch (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Houston Astros superfan Mattress Mack can’t lose, no matter who wins the World Series (ESPN.com)
Senior scouting advisor Charlie Gonzalez key to Astros’ success (MLB.com)
Four Former Houston Astros Could Win World Series with Philadelphia Phillies (Sports Illustrated)
Loading comments...