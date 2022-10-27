 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: October 27, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, October 27, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans prepared to expand LB Christian Harris’ role in defense (USA Today)

Source: Texans to Move Special-Teams Ace Tavierre Thomas from IR (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Wilson ‘ready to roll,’ intends to play vs. Jaguars (ESPN.com)

Watson filings seek to undermine woman’s lawsuit (ESPN.com)

Celts’ Brown, Rams’ Donald leaving Ye’s agency (ESPN.com)

Chiefs DE Clark suspended two games by NFL (ESPN.com)

Source: OL Gates returns from horrific leg break (ESPN.com)

NFL says refs weren’t seeking Evans’ autograph (ESPN.com)

Cowboys deal for DT Hankins to aid run defense (ESPN.com)

Titans release renderings of proposed stadium (ESPN.com)

NFL trade deadline: 32 players to watch (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston Astros superfan Mattress Mack can’t lose, no matter who wins the World Series (ESPN.com)

Senior scouting advisor Charlie Gonzalez key to Astros’ success (MLB.com)

Four Former Houston Astros Could Win World Series with Philadelphia Phillies (Sports Illustrated)

More From Battle Red Blog

