Houston Texans News: October 28, 2022

Houston Texans News
Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans Week 8 injury report: Thursday (Titans Wire)
Texans officially cut Kamu Grugier-Hill at his request (Click2Houston)
Tyron Johnson Brings Additional Asset To Texans Amid Nico Collins’ Absence (Sports Illustrated)
Lovie Smith: Texans Defense ‘Looking Forward to Competing’ Against Titans (Sports Illustrated)
Sources: Bengals WR Chase (hip) out 4-6 weeks (ESPN.com)
Rams WR Kupp: NFL games should be on grass (ESPN.com)
Top Pack WR Lazard says he’s likely out Sunday (ESPN.com)
Chiefs acquire Giants WR Toney for two picks (ESPN.com)
Niners’ McCaffrey: ‘Chip on shoulder’ after trade (ESPN.com)
Woman alleges Howard knowingly gave her STD (ESPN.com)
Healthy Mayfield ‘rolling with the punches’ as QB2 (ESPN.com)
GM bemoans lack of offense, backs Russ, Hackett (ESPN.com)
NFL trade deadline: 32 players to watch (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
2022 World Series Poll: Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros (The Crawfish Boxes)
Game 1 mission for the Astros: Avoid being beaten by Aaron Nola (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...