Houston Texans News: October 3, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, October 3, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Chargers vs. Texans - Game Recap - October 2, 2022 (ESPN.com)

Houston Texans: Another close game and another loss (Houston Chronicle)

Chargers nearly turn over big lead but defense saves them against Texans (Yahoo! Sports)

Davis Mills urges Texans fans to ‘keep this place rocking’ (Texans Wire)

NFL News

QB Rodgers: This way of winning not ‘sustainable’ (ESPN.com)

Wilson ‘doesn’t flinch,’ rallies Jets in 2022 debut (ESPN.com)

Raiders, McDaniels savor 1st win vs. rival Broncos (ESPN.com)

Harbaugh: Late TD try gave us best shot at win (ESPN.com)

Broncos RB Williams to have MRI on right knee (ESPN.com)

Pickett debuts for Steelers but QB job not his yet (ESPN.com)

Fan at Steelers game dies after escalator fall (ESPN.com)

Zappe replaces hurt Hoyer; Pats fall to Pack in OT (ESPN.com)

Barnwell rates big early-season worries (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Jeremy Peña, Luis García shine against Rays as Astros win 3-1 (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

