Houston Texans News: October 4, 2022

Houston Texans News
Herbert, Chargers bounce back with victory at Houston (Yahoo! Sports)
Plagued by poor finishes, Texans are NFL’s only winless team (Yahoo! Sports)
‘He’s our quarterback’: Lovie Smith affirms Davis Mills remains Texans’ QB1 (Click2Houston)
Smith says Texans sticking with Mills at QB (TSN)
Dolphins say QB Tagovailoa ruled out for Week 5 (ESPN.com)
Rams’ Wagner flattens fan who evades security (ESPN.com)
Jones improving; N.Y. not ready to make QB call (ESPN.com)
Broncos lose Williams for year, Gregory for weeks (ESPN.com)
Amid 1-3 start, Rivera’s OK with fans’ ‘frustrations’ (ESPN.com)
Vikings S Cine has 1st of 2 procedures on left leg (ESPN.com)
Falcons put Patterson on IR after knee procedure (ESPN.com)
Bucs explain handling of TE Brate’s concussion (ESPN.com)
Week 4 overreactions start in Dallas (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Looking At Luis Garcia’s Strong Finish (The Crawfish Boxes)
Bruno Fernando’s two-way contract converted to long-term deal (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...