Texans News: Houston Frustrated After Loss vs. New York Giants

Houston Texans News
Texans vs. Giants - Box Score - November 13, 2022 (ESPN.com)
Frustrations ‘High’ for Texans Defense After Giants Saquon Barkley Dominates (Sports Illustrated)
Giants’ Dexter Lawrence has his way with Texans: ‘He’s a monster’ (New York Post)
Saquon Barkley addresses contract extension talks, huge game against Texans (Yahoo! Sports)
Colts winners in Saturday’s debut, Ryan’s return (ESPN.com)
Carr emotional at podium after Raiders’ latest loss (ESPN.com)
McCarthy stands by decision not to try FG in OT (ESPN.com)
‘Look at us now’: Vikes rally again, stun Bills in OT (ESPN.com)
Rams WR Kupp exits loss with injured right ankle (ESPN.com)
Allen says injury a nonissue as late TOs cost Bills (ESPN.com)
Chiefs ‘mad’ over no-call on Smith-Schuster hit (ESPN.com)
Giants feed Barkley in victory after talks tabled (ESPN.com)
33 players, coaches with much at stake (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
3 things the Astros’ eventual general manager needs to take care of (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...