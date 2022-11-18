Texans News: Derek Stingley Jr. Sits Out Thursday’s Practice

Houston Texans News
Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans Thursday Injury Report (Hogs Haven)
Commanders Name Taylor Heinicke As Starter vs. Texans (Sports Illustrated)
Washington Commanders vs Houston Texans Prediction, 11/20/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 11 (Doc’s Sports)
Commanders guard against letdown at Texans after big win (Yahoo News UK)
Texans Injury Update: Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. OUT of Thursday Practice (Sports Illustrated)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Oops! All Astros: Jose Altuve (The Crawfish Boxes)
