Houston Texans News: DE Demone Harris Cut

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, November 3, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans Two-Step: Houston Better Than in 2021? (Sports Illustrated)

Texans vs. Eagles: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time (CBS Sports)

Houston Texans cut Demone Harris (Pro Football Talk)

NFL News

Snyders hire bank to explore Commanders sale (ESPN.com)

Sources: Feds investigate Commanders’ finances (ESPN.com)

Rodgers on no trades: Win with who we’ve got (ESPN.com)

Tua: Fins ‘not afraid to talk about Super Bowls’ (ESPN.com)

17-year-old charged in Brian Robinson shooting (ESPN.com)

Chargers’ Allen frustrated by hamstring setback (ESPN.com)

Dolphins CB Howard files to dismiss complaint (ESPN.com)

McVay: Rams ‘working through’ things with Akers (ESPN.com)

Ex-Bears LB Smith ‘shocked’ by trade to Ravens (ESPN.com)

Grading the trade deadline deals (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Kevin Porter Jr. is not a finished product, but he has come a long way (The Dream Shake)

Josh Christopher deserves spot in Rockets rotation (The Dream Shake)

