Texans News: Can Houston Contain Saquon Barkley?

Houston Texans News
First look: Houston Texans at New York Giants odds and lines (Sportsbook Wire)
Did the Colts give the Texans an excuse to hire Josh McCown? (Yahoo! Sports)
Saquon Barkley is next test for Texans defense (Houston Chronicle)
Source: Bills’ Allen being evaluated for UCL injury (ESPN.com)
Colts fire coach Reich, name Saturday interim (ESPN.com)
‘Tremendous loss’: Pack LB Gary out for season (ESPN.com)
DT Johnson latest Bolts starter lost for season (ESPN.com)
Giants’ McKinney injures hand in ATV accident (ESPN.com)
Panthers to stick with Walker at QB vs. Falcons (ESPN.com)
McCarthy tries to downplay return to Lambeau (ESPN.com)
Source: Jets DT Rankins could miss 4-6 weeks (ESPN.com)
Judging overreactions for Week 9 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
SB Nation Reacts results: NBA Draft do-over? (The Dream Shake)
So, Where Do the Astros Go Next? (The Crawfish Boxes)
Oops! All Astros: Michael Brantley (The Crawfish Boxes)
Corpus Christi Hooks Season In Review (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...