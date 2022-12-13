 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Dameon Pierce’s Status Questionable Sunday vs. Chiefs

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys

Houston Texans News

Texans’ Defense: Strides But Not Success Against Cowboys (Sports Illustrated)

‘We’ll See’: Lovie Smith on Dameon Pierce’s Status for Texans vs. Kansas City (Sports Illustrated)

‘Top Secret!’ How Texans’ 2-QB Strategy ‘Challenged’ Cowboys (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

‘Little doubt’ Murray’s ACL is torn, source says (ESPN.com)

49ers get positive news on injured Samuel, Purdy (ESPN.com)

DE Jordan: NFL questioning my integrity with fine (ESPN.com)

Cowboys add veteran T.Y. Hilton to WR corps (ESPN.com)

Pats lose Stevenson, Parker to injuries on MNF (ESPN.com)

Broncos QB Wilson in protocol, status uncertain (ESPN.com)

Jets expect QB White to be OK for Lions game (ESPN.com)

Falcons’ move to QB Ridder ‘performance-based’ (ESPN.com)

Biggest overreactions from Sunday (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Get Limited Edition Astros Championship Bobbleheads from FOCO (The Crawfish Boxes)

That Time Cristian Javier Adjusted to Ronald Acuña Jr. (The Crawfish Boxes)

Oops! All Astros: Freylin Garcia (The Crawfish Boxes)

